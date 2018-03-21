All lanes open on I-20 WB at I-59 SB ramp after 18-wheeler overturned

All lanes are now open on I-20 Westbound at the I-59 Southbound ramp after an 18-wheeler overturned.

The wreck happened around 4:10 a.m.

Two leaks, involving a small amount of hydraulic fluid and coolant, have been contained, according to the Birmingham Fire Department.

The truck's load, which contained medication, has been secured.

The truck driver and passenger were transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries.

Here is an alternate route:

4:55am: Fastest Way around crash-- Exit I-20 WB at 1st Ave N/Hwy 11. Take Hwy 11 to Oporto Madrid. Take Oporto Madrid to I-59 SB & around the crash site @wbrcnews #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/5pbQ0yIYRY — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) March 21, 2018

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.