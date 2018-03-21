Ashville area cleaning up after apparent tornado

A number of homes have damage after an apparent tornado ripped through the Ashville area.



We found damage on Highway 33 and down Lowery Drive. Several trees were uprooted along with roof damage to homes.

Just off Greensport Road, a house was leveled by the strong winds. The force of the wind knocking down the walls of the home. We're told the family inside made it out.



Next door, the wind blew the roof off another home. The family made it to their storm shelter within seconds of the storm.

"I had to hold the downstairs door. It was trying to blow the doors open and don't ask me how I held it guess God was with me helping me push on it. It was like a horror movie, the door was just shaking and debris. You could see debris just flying in," Joshua Carlisle who lives there said.



We're told there's no major injuries despite all the damage in the area. Residents are definitely counting their blessings because they say things could have been a lot worse.



We also saw several power crews working overtime trying to get the lights back on in that community.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.

