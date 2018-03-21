Visitation for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson begins - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Visitation for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson begins

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Admirers of Tom Benson, the New Orleans Saints owner who died last week, are getting a chance to pay their final respects.

Visitation takes place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. It continues Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A private funeral service is set for noon Friday at St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter.

The 90-year-old Benson's death was announced last Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms.

Benson was a successful automobile dealer when he bought the Saints in 1985. Under his ownership, the team achieved its first winning seasons and a Super Bowl championship. He also was the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

