Mississippi State kicks off spring practice under new head coach Joe Moorhead

The start of spring marked the start of practice at four schools in the Magnolia State. Joe Moorhead made his debut with Mississippi State. The offensive guru is tasked with building on the foundation set by Dan Mullen.
Nick Fitzgerald was in his first practice since suffering that ankle injury in the Egg Bowl. #7 participated in some of the drills this afternoon.
"He was limited, he did the 7 on 7 drills and the individual drills," Moorhead said. "We had some stuff where we just did scout team stuff and jog through. So he did what he was capable of doing. We're going to ease him back into it. We don't want to get out too far in front of our skis."
A #ChampionshipStandard practice with great effort and execution!— MSU Football ?? (@HailStateFB) March 21, 2018
Football is back in #StarkVegas.#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/aJSiiDWlFq
