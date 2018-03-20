Storm knocks down 7 trees in Jacksonville family's front yard

A northeast Jacksonville family is trying to figure out their next steps after seven pine trees fell in their yard during Monday’s storm.

At least four of them hit the house.

The Coon family lives along 9th Avenue Northeast where Tuesday, trees and power lines littered the street. Instead of birds, the hum of chain saws could be heard.

Larry Coon says Monday night, his wife, mother, two children and four dogs had been camping out in the closet when around 7:00, Larry decided to join them.

It was just in time. Coon recalled hearing one loud boom, but not really knowing what it was.

When looked outside his front door Tuesday morning, he saw the yard littered with snapped and fallen trees. As he waited for a tree removal company to arrive, he admitted feeling grateful his family was safe, but a little anxious in the potential cost of the repair process.

