Jacksonville's Reserve Apartments damaged by tornado

The Reserve apartment complex, which sits just off the Jacksonville State University campus, sustained major damage during Monday’s storms.



While officials with the complex were unable to speak with WBRC, we were able to monitor the complex’s Facebook page for details.



According to that page, strong winds severely damaged every building as well as blowing down power lines and bursting water mains throughout the property.

A security guard told WBRC news crews that the storm did not damage cars, but some were flipped over.



Property owners are telling residents not to come back to the apartments until further notice.



Antonio Hall lives in the complex and says he is concerned about some items of sentimental value that he hopes will be okay until he's allowed back in.



Monday night, he was helping his girlfriend move in Anniston when the storm was headed to Jacksonville.



Hall almost ended up in the middle of it all, until his girlfriend's mom stepped in.



"My girlfriend's mother wouldn't let me leave at the time. However, if she would have let me leave, I would have actually been here the moment the tornado passed through,” Hall said during an interview Tuesday. “So I guess I'm somewhat fortunate. However, it's kind of horrible to kind of see exactly what the tornado actually does not only to the Reserves and Gamecock Village, but the overall university."



Officials with the apartments say it may be a few days before residents are allowed back in.



They do have security all around the property to make sure folks do not get in.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.