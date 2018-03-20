FIRST ALERT Update: Colder temperatures tonight

A wind advisory remains in effect for tonight with winds gusting over 25 mph. Expect temperatures in the mid-30s by early tomorrow. Most of the rain should end later this evening. The sky will begin to clear overnight.

We'll wake up to sunny weather Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s through the day. We'll continue with a north wind between 10-15 mph. Get ready for some patchy frost by late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Temperatures will fall to around freezing.

We'll see more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. Expect rain to return to the forecast by late weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be the highest on Sunday.

