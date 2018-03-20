Auburn's Purifoy must sit out 30 percent of next season

Quinndary Weatherspoon feasted on Louisville Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Velma Jackson alum had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State routed the Cardinals 79-56.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.More >>
Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy will be eligible to play most of next season.More >>
Auburn of the SEC leads the series 15-12 against Clemson of the ACC. Clemson won the last meeting 72-61 on Dec. 14, 2015.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
After the Auburn Tigers survived a scare against College of Charleston, winning 62-58 in Round One of the NCAA Tournament, they are set to take on another team of Tigers.More >>
The No. 4 seed Tigers (26-7) escaped with a win over the No. 13 seed College of Charleston Cougars (26-8) 62-58.More >>
The Auburn Tigers (no. 4) kick off the NCAA Tournament in San Diego against the College of Charleston (no. 13). Follow all the action here.More >>
Auburn's annual Pro Day will be take place Friday, March 9th.More >>
The Auburn Men’s Basketball team is warming up for the first round of play in the NCAA tournament, something fans have been waiting 15 years to see.More >>
The Tigers (25-7) will face a plodding, methodical Charleston team (26-7), a team led by the three-headed monster of guard Joe Chealey (18.5 ppg), guard Grant Riller (18.7 ppg) and forward Jarrell Brantley (17 ppg).More >>
