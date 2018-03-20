Volunteers across Alabama help church recover from storm damage

The damage in Jacksonville has brought in volunteers from all over the state to help in the recovery.

One church that suffered the brunt of yesterday’s tornado is getting some TLC. Volunteers from all over Alabama were in Jacksonville Tuesday putting tarps up on the roof and salvaging the little they can.

The roof was torn off of a building owned by Jacksonville Church of Christ.

After hearing about the damage, volunteers packed up their tools and headed this way to help. One volunteer came from Talladega to show his support for the church and its members.

“They just need faith in themselves to keep themselves motivated to know this is just a hard time to get through and no matter what, God is on your side,” said Daton Griffin.

Tuesday morning and afternoon, volunteers cleared away storm debris and put up tarps to avoid more water damage.

They will continue working on the damage throughout the week.

