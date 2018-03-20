Crews work to restore power in Jacksonville after tornado

Many across Central and East Alabama are still without power, especially in one of the hardest hit areas near Jacksonville.

There's so much power to be restored that cleanup work has stopped until Friday, allowing Alabama Power the time it needs to get electricity back on for storm victims.

There were dozens of Alabama Power trucks along US 431 right by Duke Road in the Wellington area Tuesday afternoon.

Monday night’s intense winds knocked down power lines and uprooted trees. One homeowner said he’s lucky his damage is minimal compared to his neighbors'.

“All my trees. I won’t have to rake anything anymore because I don’t have any trees left, said John Eller. “Yeah, it had been pretty detrimental if they had fallen on the house. Nothing would have been the same.”

Eller and his neighbors have a lot of cleaning up left to do, but he said they’re no strangers to severe weather and will move forward.

