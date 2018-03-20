Zay Jones' father says Bills receiver is 'going to be fine'

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and JOHN WAWROW

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Zay Jones is with family and is going to be fine, the Buffalo Bills receiver's father said Wednesday, two days after his son was arrested following a naked, bloody argument with his brother.

Robert Jones posted a note on his Twitter account saying Jones "is with me and his mom," while adding "he's going to be fine!"

Online jail records also showed the player, whose legal name is Isaiah Avery Jones, had been released.

The 22-year-old Jones was arrested after officers were called to a disturbance in downtown Los Angeles, said police spokesman Luis Garcia. Jones was found "breaking glass doors and windows" and arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, Garcia said.

Prosecutors did not immediately file a case against Jones and have asked police to further investigate the matter, district attorney's office spokesman Paul Eakins said.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which posted a video showing a nude Zay Jones pushing his brother, Cayleb, in what appeared to be the hallway of an apartment building. Cayleb Jones, a Minnesota Vikings receiver, on Wednesday also posted a note on his Twitter account, which read: "I am my brothers keeper."

Robert Jones, who lives in Texas, is a former NFL linebacker, and won three Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys during his 10-year career.

Jones was held on $20,000 bail. His agent, Zeke Sandhu, did not reply to text and voicemail messages. Sandhu also represents Cayleb Jones.

The Bills, on Tuesday night, said in a statement they were aware of an incident involving Jones and were still gathering additional information.

Jones was the first of Buffalo's two second-round picks in 2017 after completing a prolific college career at East Carolina. He set an FBS record with 399 career catches and broke the single-season reception mark with 158 catches in his final season.

The production didn't carry over into Jones' rookie season as he struggled in attempting to take over the Bills' No. 2 receiver spot. He finished tied for third on the team with 27 catches and fourth with 316 yards. He also scored two touchdowns.

Jones' production tailed off over the final month, when he had just two catches for 25 yards. Following the season, Jones revealed he played part of the year with a torn labrum and had surgery to repair the injury in January.

Wawrow reported from Buffalo, New York.

