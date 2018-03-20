Bills' Zay Jones arrested after naked, bloody argument

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones has been arrested in Los Angeles following a naked, bloody argument with his brother, Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones.

A police spokesman says the player, whose legal name is Isaiah Avery Jones, was arrested Monday night after officers responded to a disturbance in downtown Los Angeles.

Officer Luis Garcia says Jones was breaking glass doors and windows when officers arrived and was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which posted video of a nude Zay Jones pushing his brother in what appeared to be the hallway of an apartment building.

Jail records showed Jones was being held Tuesday on $20,000 bail.

The Bills said in a statement they were still gathering information about the incident and declined further comment.

