Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa injured in first spring practice

Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss an undetermined amount of time after injuring the thumb on his throwing hand on Tuesday.

Tagovailoa, who is being evaluated by team doctors, split time with Jalen Hurts in the Tuesday’s first spring practice. Coach Nick Saban says that the amount of time Tagovailoa misses could be determined on how effectively the quarterback can hang onto the ball with his left hand.

Saban also released the names of other players who will miss spring practice.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings will miss the entire spring as he rehabs a knee injury, while offensive lineman Matt Womack will also miss the entire spring session with a foot injury. Running back Josh Jacobs is nursing an ankle injury and may or may not see action this spring, while others dealing with injuries are Keaton Anderson (shoulder) and Kendall Randolph (Achilles).

The Bama coach also announced that linebacker Keith Holcombe will remain with the UA baseball team for the entire spring, and will be welcomed back to the football field this fall, although Holcombe’s return to football is not certain.

