Hazmat crew inspects Jacksonville State building

A hazmat crew was called into part of the Jacksonville State University campus after an EF-3 tornado hit the area.

On Tuesday morning, a team went into McGee Hall, which houses chemistry classes, after a professor alerted first responders that there was a possibility some chemicals might have been damaged in the storm.

The teams suited up and went through the decontamination process. Luckily, it was determined that there was no danger to the public.

"Just from looking at the structure we felt like it was OK. But from a precautionary standpoint, we went level A, cleared all the rooms. Make sure everything is good and it is. There was nothing leaking. There were no fractured vessels anywhere. The compressed gas cylinders were all in tact, everything was good,” said Anniston Fire Chief Chris Collins.

