Gov. Ivey tours Jacksonville after tornado

Gov. Kay Ivey was in Jacksonville on Tuesday touring the damage caused by an EF-3 tornado that struck the city Monday night.

Ivey said it was one of the hardest hit areas in the state.

"As I traveled around the campus, the damage is absolutely significant. There are four residence halls that are not able for students to live in. Thank goodness students are on spring break, but they'll be back next week."

The governor also declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

