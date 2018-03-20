Man counts blessing after home stands undamaged when everything around it is destroyed

A homeowner says his survival of Monday’s tornado is a miracle.

Tuesday, his home that he was seeking shelter in, is still standing with everything else around him is destroyed.



Trees and power lines were down all around his home. Crews worked all day and night trying to clear them but his home remained completely undamaged.



Bruce Williams says he was standing on the front porch and heard the tornado and that is was so loud it was almost deafening to his ears. He says he ran inside, came out, and saw complete destruction.

“Extremely blessed, went way beyond luck this time. The good Lord was looking after us and we thank him for it everyday,“ Williams recalls.



