Governor Kay Ivey encourages church congregation that lost their place of worship

Governor Kay Ivey also stopping at the West Point Baptist Church as she made her way through Jacksonville.



She observed the damage along side Pastor Ronny Moore and some members of his congregation.



“He said the congregation was already talking about how to expand the space and build larger rooms and so now we have that opportunity,” Gov. Ivey explains.



We asked her what advice or encouragement she would give the congregation and she said, “praise God and let us keep on serving.”



That’s is exactly what this congregation plans to do. The pastor told us this is just a building and the church can carry on their mission to serve God in any building.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.