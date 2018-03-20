Cullman Co. Sheriff's Office damaged by hail

Storms rolled into Cullman County just after 7 p.m. on Monday and caused enough damage at the Cullman County Sheriff's Department for it to close its business office today.

Sheriff Matt Gentry told WBRC a line of storms d ropped hail as big as softballs on the County Detention Center and the Sheriff's Office. It caused roof damage to both buildings.

The Sheriff's Department also has around 20 vehicles that suffered various forms of damage. But Sheriff Gentry's main concern is the condition of his buildings.

"We pretty much have leaks throughout the Sheriffs Office. We're addressing these issues now to go ahead and get them taken care off," Sheriff Gentry explained.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Department lost six transporters. They're used to transport prisoners back and forth from court and other places.

Sheriff Gentry said Sheriff Mike Hale of the Jefferson County is loaning them some vans to use until his department's can be replaced.

