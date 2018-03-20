What can 140 mph winds do? - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

What can 140 mph winds do?

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Jacksonville was hit by an EF-3 tornado that produced winds of 140 mph on Monday.

We've seen the widespread damage in the city and on the campus of Jacksonville State University, but what exactly are winds of that strength capable of doing?

Meteorologist Wes Wyatt shows physical evidence of what the EF-3 tornado did in Jacksonville.

