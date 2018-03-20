Karle's Korner: Does Nick Saban have a QB controversy? No, but you might!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been ten weeks since Tua Tagovailoa hit Devonta Smith on 2nd-and-26, but here we are, spring football practice begins for the national champs!

Coach Nick Saban will be looking to retool his defensive secondary and his offensive line, and he will also be keeping an eye on his special teams. But c’mon, who are we kidding? Every beat writer from Tuscaloosa to Tallahassee is going to be searching for every crumb and every nugget they can find about Jalen and Tua.

Was that Tua who was working with the first string? Was there anything to that rumor that Jalen is transferring? Did that Bama offensive lineman smile wider when he was asked about Jalen? Did Tua have oatmeal for breakfast? Has Jalen changed his hairstyle?

Let’s face it - picking between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa is like picking between cookies & cream and mint chocolate chip ice cream: They are both fabulous, and they are both very cool. And for every fan out there who wants Tua to start because they've soured on Jalen’s passing talents, there’s a zillion more from the Hurts camp who remind Tua fanatics that Hurts is 26-2 as an Alabama starting quarterback. (His only losses being the national championship game to Clemson and last fall’s Iron Bowl).

So then, who might be the man come this fall when the Crimson Tide kickoff September 1st against Louisville? Let’s look inside the numbers and offer you arguments for both!

#TeamJalen

Jalen Hurts is as smooth as a baby’s bottom, and, in fact, Hurts is in many ways still a baby. He’s actually younger than Tua and doesn’t turn 20 until this summer. Why is Jalen still the man? Just look at the numbers:

26-2 As Alabama’s starting quarterback

3-1 in playoff games

17-1 vs SEC opponents

12-2 vs ranked opponents

His 6670 total yards over 2 seasons ranks 3rd in UA history

His 40 TD passes rank 4th in UA history

He ranks 2nd in UA history in TD’s responsible for

He ranks 2nd UA in career rushing yards for a quarterback

Sure he needs more work on his vertical passing game, but Jalen Hurts is a winner, and until the young gun from Hawaii shows his brilliance over the long haul and now one half of football, it’s Jalen Hurts who should start.

#TeamTua

Have you seen this left-handed gunslinger throw the ball? I mean, he’s fearless, dude! This kid throws darts into tight windows and unlike Hurts, doesn’t get all freaky when he has to keep a play alive outside the pocket. Look, Tua doesn’t have the numbers of Hurts, but give me Tua’s stats over two years as a starter and his numbers would be eye-popping. I offer you these numbers (yes, short and sweet).

In part-time duty in 2017 Tua completed 49 of his 77 pass attempts and threw 11 touchdowns

Tu had 133 rushing yards and 2 TD’s

He led the SEC in QB efficiency at a rate of 204.0

Did I mention the second half of the Georgia game?

I’m here to tell you that Tua Tagovailoa is a true quarterback, not some hybrid player who pretends to be one.

There you have it: Two quarterbacks, two different takes of which Bama fans have latched onto. Get ready for spring practice, and better yet, get ready for the media sessions with Coach Saban after those practices. Heck, Nick may go off on Tuesday night after the first practice, setting the record straight, reminding reporters that he’s not going to stand for five months of persistent “Ja-Tu” questions.

To be honest, I’m not sure that Nick Saban knows who will start this fall as he has plenty of time to look them over. And how about playing both? Does Nick Saban have a quarterback controversy? No, but you might.

