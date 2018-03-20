Alabaster police searching for missing man

Alabaster Police Department found William Paschal safe Tuesday evening.

54-year-old William Paschal was last seen around 3:00 pm Tuesday afternoon. Paschal was wearing brown pants, a blue shirt, and a red hooded sweatshirt.

Police say it's possible he is walking along Highway 31 near I-65 by the Shell Station.

If you see Mr. Paschal or know of his whereabouts, please call 205-663-7401.

