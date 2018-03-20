Alabama football gets back to work in T-Town

A fifth national championship is still fresh in the minds of the University of Alabama football team as it took the field to open spring practice with a lot of unknowns.

The many questions start with who will be the quarterback: Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa? And who will replace Calvin Ridley as a playmaker at receiver? Five defensive backs are gone from last season's group, who will step in? There's a new offense with another new coordinator. Not to mention, Butch Jones is now wearing crimson.

"That's what spring practice is all about -- finding answers," said Bama head coach Nick Saban. "We lose players every year and it hasn't been a problem before. We have guys with talent and now we have to find those players that know how to do a job and fill a role within this team."

The answer to all those questions are typically answered by Bama simply having athletes. It's really not that big of an issue. It's going to be a productive Spring in T-Town.

