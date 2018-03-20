FOX primetime programming interrupted Monday night to re-air Friday night

FOX has cleared for WBRC to re-run primetime programming that was interrupted on Monday night due to the severe weather breaking news. The replay of primetime is scheduled as follows:

Friday, March 23, 2018

12:05 p.m. - Lucifer

1:05 a.m. - The Resident

Thank you to all our loyal viewers.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.