How you can help the Jacksonville community

The city of Jacksonville was hit by an EF-3 tornado Monday evening. The caused major damage to parts of the city, including on the campus of Jacksonville State University.

Now the long cleanup process begins.

Volunteers

A post on the City of Jacksonville’s Facebook page states that they have been in contact with Alabama Power, who are bringing additional resources to help restore electrical service to everyone quickly. “In an effort to allow Alabama Power and other utility groups to complete their work safely and as quickly as possible we would ask for all volunteers to suspend their efforts until Friday morning. It is simply unsafe to continue efforts in the most severely impacted parts of our community at this time.”

The post goes on to state they are planning a community-wide cleanup this weekend. If you would like to help, you can complete the preregistration process before you come out this weekend by visiting the Jacksonville Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can learn more about their volunteer program, and download the volunteer forms on the Calhoun County EMA’s website here.

Donations

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is responding to tornadoes that impacted Calhoun County, Alabama. Learn how you can help here.

Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama

A Disaster Response Fund designed to assist in long-term disaster recovery in Northeast Alabama has been set up by Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. This fund was linked on the City of Jacksonville’s Facebook page. You can donate here.

