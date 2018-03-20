Chick-Fil-A on Lakeshore cleared of bomb threat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chick-Fil-A on Lakeshore cleared of bomb threat

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Chick-Fil-A on Lakeshore Drive has been cleared on a bomb threat.

Birmingham police confirm the fast-food restaurant received an automated call of a bomb threat with a hydrogen bomb.

BPD searched the area and found nothing.

