FIRST ALERT Update: Threat for gusty winds remain through evening hours

FIRST ALERT remains for gusty winds through 10 p.m. A wind advisory is in effect and winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph and gust to 35 mph. That kind of wind can make driving difficult and also cause weak limbs or trees to come down. This is particularly concerning for areas that sustained damage yesterday from the storms. Be extra cautious while out picking up debris.

We will continue to see cloudy skies and passing sprinkles and showers through the early evening hours.

The winds stay breezy tonight and Wednesday. Temperatures start off in the middle and upper 30s and warm to the middle and upper 50s. The skies clear tonight and that will mean mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.

Expect lighter winds and a greater frost threat on Thursday morning. Protect plants the night before! Temperatures really start to turn around on Friday thanks to high pressure moving east and winds flowing from the southwest. Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend and a chance for showers on Sunday especially. Tracking clouds, showers and gusty winds on WBRC Fox 6 News starting at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.