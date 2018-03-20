'Don't let yourself be a victim!': Cullman PD issues warning about storm damage scams

The Cullman Police Department is issuing a warning to those looking for someone to repair any storm damage to their property.

Officers say storm victims should use these precautions when hiring:

Ensure they have a valid business license

They are a licensed and bonded company

They provide valid contact information

They don’t require payment before work

Ask for references or past work experience

Take a photo of the person and vehicle

Obtain tag number

Don't let yourself be a victim

"Any reputable business will not hesitate to provide the above information," the department said in a release.

Homeowners weren't the only ones who saw damage from Monday's storms, hail also caused significant damage to dozens of cars the Mitch-Smith Chevrolet dealership.

The hail, which was the size of baseballs, damaged insulation at the Cullman County Detention Center. Several deputies' cars were also damaged.

Sheriff Matt Gentry estimates the damages at the jail at $5 million.

Anyone with any suspicions about potential scams can call the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434.

