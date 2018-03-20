Likely tornado causes significant damage to Jacksonville apartment complex

An apartment complex in Jacksonville sustained significant damage in a likely tornado.

An apartment complex in Jacksonville sustained significant damage in a likely tornado.

Cars are overturned in the parking lot, roofs were blown off and smoke detectors can be heard going off at The Reserve at Jacksonville apartments off of Highway 214, directly behind the Dollar General location that was also nearly destroyed.

Residents are returning to the complex to see if they can salvage anything from their homes.

A likely tornado touched down and caused significant damage to other parts of the city, including Jacksonville State University's campus.

A press conference on the damage is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Volunteers wanting to assist in storm recovery efforts can meet at the Jacksonville Community Center.

This story is developing.

