Mickey: A wet and windy day

Look for patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Look for scattered showers today with windy conditions.

Expect west winds around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35. This could be of concern as it could cause additional limbs to fall as people begin to clean up from yesterday.

Tonight expect gradual clearing, and still breezy conditions with winds decreasing to 10-15 mph and lows near 36.

Expect sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but patchy frost could show up early Thursday morning.

Increasing clouds are expected Friday and a chance of scattered showers for the weekend and into Monday with warmer air.

