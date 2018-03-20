Dollar General in Jacksonville nearly destroyed in apparent tornado

The Dollar General at the corner of the JSU Campus is just one of the many buildings around Jacksonville that have been virtually destroyed.

Steel beams can be seen on the floor, there is broken glass, and store items strung all about. There were three people inside the building at the time of the storm.

They survived by being able to get under a table.

"It hit right on top of us, and we were, we didn't know what to do,” said Makenzi Clontz, a store manager. “The roof was gone, it was raining, a table saved our lives basically.”

"Honestly it sounded like huge roaring thunder and then you could hear the metal scraping off, just flying off,” she continued. “And then all you could hear was the thunder. Honestly, I was soaking wet and I honestly was just praying that we were going to make it out of there OK."

Clontz said what happened hasn’t fully hit her yet, but she feels lucky to have survived.

