UPDATE: Man shot and killed while renovating house in Ensley identified

Two men working on a home in Ensley were shot this morning. One of them died on the scene. (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)

One man is dead and another is injured after an early morning double shooting in Ensley.

The two men were renovating a home on 46th Street Ensley when two suspects barged in and shot them, according to police.

Police say the shooting may have been the result of an attempted robbery.

One of the men has been identified as Remus Kevin Scalf from Docena. He was 46 and died on the scene. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not yet been released.

