One man dead, another injured in double shooting

Find continuing coverage of the severe weather and the damage from the storms on Monday, March 19th.More >>
The Dollar General at the corner of the JSU Campus is just one of the many buildings around Jacksonville that have been virtually destroyed.More >>
One person is dead and another one is injured after an early morning double shooting in Ensley.More >>
West Point Baptist Church was destroyed by storms on Monday night, but Pastor Ronny Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building.More >>
Hail is costing the Cullman County Sheriff’s office a lot of money Monday night. Sheriff Matt Gentry tells WBRC hail the size of baseballs were barreling down on them.More >>
