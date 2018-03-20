One man dead, another injured in double shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One person is dead and another one is injured after an early morning double shooting in Ensley. 

Two men were at a home on 46th Street Ensley when two suspects barged in and shot them, according to police. 

Police say that the shooting may have been the result of an attempted robbery.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

