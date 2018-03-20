AL Pastor on storm damage: ‘This is not going to stop the church’

As storms rolled through Alabama on Monday, one of the hardest hit areas was Jacksonville. And left in the path of destruction are the remains of West Point Baptist Church.

The house of worship was ripped apart. But thankfully, no one was in the building when it happened.

“[It] could have been last night while we were here, but it wasn’t,” says Pastor Ronny Moore.

He says he is feeling a full spectrum of emotions, “most definitely sadness, I love the church, I love the facility. I know there is a peace because I know God is in control and I know that everything is going to be okay.”

The church was planning to have a special service in May for the their 100th anniversary. But Pastor Moore says this won’t hurt the church, because this was just a building, “The church is doing great. It’s very much alive. This is not going to stop the church. We’ll regroup and rebuild.”

