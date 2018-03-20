Hail causing long list of costly repairs for AL Sheriff

Hail is costing the Cullman County Sheriff’s office a lot of money Monday night. Sheriff Matt Gentry tells WBRC hail the size of baseballs were barreling down on them.

And the hail is to blame for a lot of the damage inside and outside the jail. Some of the insulation fell through the ceiling, but the entire ceiling did not cave in.

Sheriff Gentry says all of the inmates are safe and secure. And behind the jail— several deputies cars are damaged.

“From what we see on the outside and the inside, to the buildings and patrol vehicles, we have vehicles that were destroyed, I would say close to five million dollars to repair it,” says Gentry.

There are already crews assessing the damage.

