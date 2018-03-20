Cullman homeowner describes storm ‘like someone was throwing giant potato rocks at our house’

Homeowners in one Cullman County neighborhood are picking up what’s left after severe storms pummeled through their area.

Their home off of Briarwood Drive was damaged. Their cars, destroyed by tennis-ball sized hail.

And severe roof damage and leaking are just some of what homeowners now must deal with.

“I just started hearing, like bombarding, like someone was throwing giant potato rocks at our house,” said homeowner, Scott Flynt.

“Water was leaking through the ceiling. It was one thing after another.”

Flynt says most of his neighbors have similar damage. He says he’s just relieved his family and neighbors are safe.

