FIRST ALERT Update: Severe weather threat ends overnight

The severe weather threat is ending across the area. The sky will remain cloudy during the overnight. Expect lows around 50 degrees.
Clouds will remain on Tuesday with a few showers during the afternoon. Expect cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Sunshine will continue through Wednesday and Thursday. We will have a few chilly mornings. By Wednesday morning, expect lows in the mid-30s. It is possible we could see some patchy frost Thursday morning.
Expect spotty showers and storms to again develop over the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 70s with morning lows in the mid-50s.
