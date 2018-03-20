Jacksonville under curfew following Monday's damaging storms

The city of Jacksonville is under a curfew after a likely tornado caused widespread damage.

The curfew will go into effect at 7 p.m., Jacksonville Mayor Johnny L. Smith said in a Tuesday morning press conference. .

There will also be checkpoints in the areas affected by the storm.

Two people were injured, one seriously, but there were no fatalities.

The National Weather Service is expected to send out survey crews to determine the strength of the storms.

We've 2 storm damage survey crews out to determine the strength and path length/width of yesterday's tornadoes. Locations: near Ashville to Southside, and Jacksonville to AL/GA line. We will review data for possible additional tracks. Check back later today #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 20, 2018

Volunteers are needed to help with response and recovery efforts

The Jacksonville Community Center will be open at 7 a.m., according to the Calhoun County EMA's Twitter account.

VOLUNTEER RECEPTION CENTER:



The Jacksonville Community Center (507 Alexandria Rd SW) will be open at 7 AM for anyone that is wanting to volunteer to assist with the response and recovery efforts. https://t.co/YsaBE9pvTq — Calhoun County EMA (@BeReadyCalhoun) March 20, 2018

A confirmed grounded tornado during a line of severe storms heavily damaged numerous buildings in the area, including West Point Baptist Church and a Dollar General.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed West Point Baptist Church is severely damaged, possibly destroyed. The Dollar General, which is near Jacksonville State's campus, also experienced severe damage.

Some roads in that area are impassible. Emergency vehicles are blocking all traffic from traveling south on Highway 21 after the intersection of Highway 202. Highway 204 is also blocked. It is believed 21 is closed due to debris that flew off of buildings, while 204 is closed due to damage on JSU's campus.

Numerous trees and utility poles are down on backroads in Jacksonville. Roy Webb Road is flooded.

We will provide more updates when they become available.

