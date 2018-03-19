Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon. Kermit Davis was introduced as Rebels basketball coach with an event at The Pavilion.

He comes to Oxford as the winningest head coach in Middle Tennessee history. His goal is to create a brand similar to the one successful with the Blue Raiders.

"What is Ole Miss basketball going to look like? It's going to be relentless, athletic, explosive," Davis said. "A team you're going to have to play all on and on to beat. It's going to be a team that's going to be unselfish, play fast and smart, in transition. We're going to try and get easy baskets. We're going to try and play with great body language."

While at MTSU, Davis won nine conference championships, and recorded 12 wins over power five schools. Those credentials piqued athletic director Ross Bjork's interest.

"Kermit Davis is the best coach, the best leader, to take our program to the next level in the SEC and NCAA," Bjork said. "When you combine his brand of play his proven ability to build a model basketball program. Coach Davis has established himself as a leader and winner in college basketball."

The hype is real. Kermit Davis was introduced at the Pavilion with his stats & records all over the place. pic.twitter.com/E9dMwBCF9X — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) March 19, 2018

