Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

We're starting to get reports of damage across the area from the severe weather threat that has moved across Alabama all afternoon, and into the evening. One of the areas hit hardest is Jacksonville. Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum." He adds that the it is not completely destroyed. They have staff on site as we speak.

Thanks for all the calls, texts and emails and we do have extensive damage in Jacksonville. I can confirm we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum, but The Pete is not completely destroyed. We have staff on site and will update as soon as possible. — Greg Seitz (@gseitz) March 20, 2018

We will be out in Jacksonville will the latest reports on damage throughout the evening.

