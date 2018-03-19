Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
Find continuing coverage of the severe weather and the damage from the storms on Monday, March 19th.More >>
Severe storms across the WBRC FOX6 viewing area packed a punch on Monday. Marble to baseball size hail caused damage to cars, homes, and outdoor furniture.More >>
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."More >>
Some schools have announced closures for Tuesday, March 20th. See the full list below.More >>
