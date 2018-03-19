Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

We're starting to get reports of damage across the area from the severe weather threat that has moved across Alabama all afternoon, and into the evening. One of the areas hit hardest is Jacksonville. Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum." He adds that the it is not completely destroyed. They have staff on site as we speak. 

We will be out in Jacksonville will the latest reports on damage throughout the evening.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly