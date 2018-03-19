Hail causes significant damage to car dealership in Cullman - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hail causes significant damage to car dealership in Cullman

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Neil Posey/WBRC) (Source: Neil Posey/WBRC)
CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) -

Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership in Cullman suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening. 

Every car on the lot had suffered some type of damage whether to the sun roof, windows or side mirrors due to "baseball-sized hail".

According to the General Manager, out of the 350 cars on the lot, 50-60 were a total loss.

