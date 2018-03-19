Hoover police investigating recent burglaries in Inverness area

Hoover police are investigating five burglaries that have occurred in the Inverness area over the last week.

The first three burglaries took place early Wednesday morning in the Barkley Square neighborhood. The other two came in the Inverness Green neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The suspect is described as a white male that's approximately 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing.

The first three burglaries included the suspect entering the houses with no force and rummaging through victims' belongings without being detected. The suspect also entered three vehicles that were parked either inside a garage or on the street in front of the residences. In each case, the suspect removed items from victims' purses before leaving.

In the two additional burglaries, the suspect entered through an unsecured door and was encountered by a victim while inside the residence. The suspect ran away once being discovered. The suspect also entered one car before the residence.

If you have any information about these cases, Hoover police ask you call Detective Todd Henningsen at 205-444-7534.

