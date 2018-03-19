Tuscaloosa man stabbed, home later burns down

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing and fire, both of which occurred at the same address.

Authorities responded to the 22000 block of Eastern Valley Road at 1:30 a.m. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Investigators say a 27-year-old man stabbed by Michael Scott Lewis.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later that morning, around 10:30, deputies responded to the same address for a house fire. The home was a total loss. The fire is considered suspicious.

Authorities are searching for Lewis, who is considered a person of interest.

If you have information on Lewis' whereabouts, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's is asking you call 205-464-8690.

We will release more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.