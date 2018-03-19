Strawberry Cream cheese Melt

Ingredients:

2 1-inch slices angel food cake or pound cake

2 tablespoons cream cheese

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 tablespoon crushed strawberries

1-2 strawberries, sliced

2 tablespoons graham cracker crumbs, crushed

1 tablespoon butter (room temperature)

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and powdered sugar.

To assemble, spread the cream cheese mixture onto the two cake slices. Then spread the crushed strawberries, add strawberry slices, and sprinkle graham crumbs.

Close the sandwich, butter the outsides of the slices, and cook on both sides for about 2-3 minutes.

