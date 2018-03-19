First Alert Update: Risk for severe storms has increased to moderate for this afternoon and evening

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains for the threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening.



The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the threat level to moderate for areas north of I-22 and I-20. There is a 15% risk for tornadoes, some of which could be strong across this zone, 30% risk for large and destructive hail and a 15% chance for winds up to 70 mph.

The atmosphere is becoming increasingly unstable and will continue to do so this afternoon.



The first showers and storms of the day across Central Alabama will form after 12 p.m. and will need to be watched for growing intensity as they track and develop eastward with time.

The other and main area of concern is going to quickly form across Mississippi and Tennessee this afternoon and extend as far south as say Starkville.



The activity that forms will shift across Alabama this afternoon and evening and all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Be ready areas west of I-65 and north of I-20 after 3 p.m through 9 p.m. and the I-59 corridor after 6 p.m through 10 p.m. and points southeast after 7 p.m. through midnight.

