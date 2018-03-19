Birmingham PD: Man shot several times in Ensley Monday morning - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD: Man shot several times in Ensley Monday morning

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Birmingham police investigate a shooting in Ensley. (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC) Birmingham police investigate a shooting in Ensley. (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in Ensley.

It happened around 8:19 in the 2500 block of 29th Street in Ensley.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot several times and has life-threatening injuries. He was taken to UAB Hospital. 

A person of interest is in custody.

