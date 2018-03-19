Altuve, Astros finalize $163.5M, 7-year contract - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Altuve, Astros finalize $163.5M, 7-year contract

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). File-This is a 2018 photo shows Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros baseball team. A person familiar with the negotiations says AL MVP Altuve and the World Series champion Astros have agreed to a contract that guarantees him...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - AL MVP Jose Altuve and the World Series champion Houston Astros have finalized a $163.5 million, seven-year contract that guarantees an additional $151 million over five seasons.

The 27--year-old second baseman had been among baseball's best bargains. He agreed in 2013 to a deal that originally guaranteed $12.5 million from 2014-17 and included club options for 2018 at $6 million and 2019 at $6.5 million.

His new deal, announced Monday, keeps those salaries and adds a $21 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable upon the deal's approval by the commissioner's office and $10 million each on July 1 in 2018 and 2019. He gets annual salaries of $26.2 million from 2020-24.

Altuve would have been eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

The 5-foot-6 Altuve hit .346 last season to win his second straight AL batting title and third in four seasons. He had 24 homers, 82 RBIs and 32 stolen bases

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

