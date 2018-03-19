2 homes, 2 cars catch fire in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 homes, 2 cars catch fire in Ensley

Two vehicles caught fire after a house fire in Ensley. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC) Two vehicles caught fire after a house fire in Ensley. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
Vacant house fire on 20th Street in Ensley. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC) Vacant house fire on 20th Street in Ensley. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham firefighters are working three different fires in Ensley.

They were called to a house fire on Bush Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say that fire happened in the living room and everyone got out safely. Two cars next door also caught on fire.

A block over on 20th Street, another house fire. The house was vacant, but it was heavily damaged.

Fire officials say they suspect since all the fires happened so close together that they may be connected.

