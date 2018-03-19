FIRST ALERT: An enhanced risk for severe weather beginning later today

Birmingham firefighters are working three different fires in Ensley. They were called to a house fire on Bush Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Fire officials say that fire happened in the living room and everyone got out safely.More >>
Alabama Emergency Management Agencies provide great services for when bad weather hits. One of their best forms of support are storm shelters.More >>
Not much weather activity is expected early today other than some light showers. The forecast models still show very strong instability developing by this afternoon across the entire area.More >>
Each spring, Birmingham youth are invited to apply for age-appropriate employment opportunities through the Kids & Jobs Program.More >>
Gardendale police are investigating a death they believe to be domestic related.More >>
