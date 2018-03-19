FIRST ALERT: An enhanced risk for severe weather beginning later today

Not much weather activity is expected early today other than some light showers.

The forecast models still show very strong instability developing by this afternoon across the entire area.

Most of the day may be nothing more than a pleasant last day of winter but with afternoon and a strong southwesterly wind flow we could see flow we could see explosive thunderstorm development between about 4 and 7 p.m especially along and northwest of I-59 corridor.

The atmosphere at this time will be conducive to the formation of large to very large hail as well as damaging winds resulting from the down-drafts from thunderstorms which do form. As to the potential for tornadoes, these storms will be most likely to form in the northern parts of our area especially as sunset approaches. The greatest threat for strong tornadoes still appears to be in counties to the north and east.

Stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions due to these potentially dangerous weather conditions. In areas in the "Slight-Risk" Category storm coverage is expected to be more isolated. Beyond today we see another chance for showers tomorrow but no additional severe weather is expected. Lows may drop to near freezing Wednesday night followed by a slight chance for showers returning by Friday and Saturday.

