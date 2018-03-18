FIRST ALERT Update: Enhanced risk for severe weather beginning Monday afternoon

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON SEVERE RISK: Scattered areas of rain will continue to develop and impact the area from southwest to northeast through the remainder of the night. At the time of this update most of the showers were impacting the northern counties. I can’t rule out a storm tomorrow beginning in the early morning and continuing through mid-day.

The threat will be isolated and the primary concern would be hail and gusty winds. I am monitoring a cluster of storms over Louisiana that will track south of our area overnight and this could help have a limiting impact on tomorrow’s storms. We will have to wait and see. Forecast data continues to suggest an enhanced risk of severe weather with elevated instability parameters tomorrow afternoon (mainly after 3 p.m.) and evening. The primary tornado risk will be in late afternoon and early evening.

Later tomorrow night we could see a secondary line develop and the main threats will become damaging winds and hail. The severe risk will come to an end early on Tuesday, with lingering clouds, cooler temps, and showers. As spring arrives we will have a chilly northwest wind in Alabama. Sunshine returns for the remainder of the work-week, with a chance of showers for the weekend. Stay weather alert on Monday and be sure to download our First Alert Weather App for Alerts. Mickey will be in with updates beginning at 4 a.m.

