UPDATE: Man wanted in Gardendale woman's homicide in custody

Gardendale police say the man they were looking for in a woman's homicide is in custody.

Jon Rodney Bowden, 41, was arrested Monday morning on Parkway East in Birmingham.

Theresa Lynn Miller, 47, was found dead in a home on the 400 block of Greenwood Ave. Her death is believed to be domestic related.

